The Official Newspaper of the Diocese of Little Rock
   

Spreading mercy

Kathy Webb Kordsmeier helps bereaved see God's mercy in their lives

Published: January 28, 2017   

Why you want to know Kathy Webb Kordsmeier: More 

News & Views From You

January 20, 2017 | Obituary
Coletta Warner Brunner dies

January 16, 2017 | Event
St Boniface School open house and German luncheon

January 5, 2017 | Obituary
Buddy Harrison, formerly of Little Rock, dies

More News & Views | Submit News & Views
From the Bishop

January 25, 2017
Church hopeful for more anti-abortion decisions

January 20, 2017
Put teachings of Jesus and Dr. King into action

January 12, 2017
What is the richest statement in New Testament?

More from Bishop Anthony B. Taylor
Popular Articles